Biden cleared for travel after testing negative for second day

President Biden was cleared for travel on Sunday after testing negative for COVID-19 for a second consecutive day.

The 79-year-old Biden headed to Rehoboth Beach in his home state of Delaware Sunday following his travel clearance. He’s slated to visit flood-wrecked communities in Kentucky with first lady Jill Biden on Monday.

Biden first tested positive for the virus in July and then tested negative after a five-day regimen of the antiviral treatment Paxlovid. However, after a few days he tested positive again in a “rebound” case that lasted for a week. His first post-rebound negative test was Saturday.

White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in a note Sunday that the president can end his isolation and “safely return to public engagement and travel” after his second consecutive day testing negative.

Biden was forced to cancel trips to key battleground states Florida and Pennsylvania after his first COVID-19 bout, and a slated visit to Michigan after his second.

Rebound positivity has been seen in a number of individuals who undergo Paxlovid treatment, raising questions over how long the antiviral treatment should last.