trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden says he’s ‘not worried’ about China’s response to Pelosi visit to Taiwan

by Alex Gangitano - 08/08/22 10:14 AM ET
biden strike
President Joe Biden speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Washington, as he announces that a U.S. airstrike killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)

President Biden on Monday said he’s “not worried” about China’s aggressive response to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) trip last week to Taiwan, adding that he doesn’t think things will escalate any further between the U.S. and Beijing.

“I’m not worried, but I’m concerned that they’re moving as much as they are. But I don’t think they’re going to do anything more,” Biden told reporters.

When asked if Pelosi’s trip was a mistake, the president said, “That was her decision.”

The Biden administration has condemned Beijing’s live-fire drills in the waters surrounding Taiwan, which included multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, following Pelosi’s visit. 

“They are provocative, irresponsible, and raise the risk of miscalculation, that’s what the president was referring to,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday, referring to China’s response.

“They are also at odd with our longstanding goal of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan strait, which is what the world expects,” she added.

Pelosi’s visit to Taipei last week made her the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the island in 25 years. The Chinese foreign ministry characterized her visit as having a “severe impact on the political foundation of China-U.S. relations.”

Since she landed, the White House has said it respects Pelosi’s decision to visit Taiwan and has pushed back on questions about any drama between the Speaker’s office and the White House surrounding her trip.

Biden told reporters last month that the military “thinks it’s not a good idea” for Pelosi to visit Taiwan amid already rising tensions over the island’s status and the administration urging China not to back Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Before landing, White House national security spokesman John Kirby warned China against using the moment to create a “crisis” and then said on Tuesday that Beijing’s actions in response to her visit were “consistent with the playbook we expected them to run.”

-Updated at 10:42 a.m.

Tags Biden China Karine Jean-Pierre Nancy Pelosi Pelosi Pelosi Taiwan visit Taiwan U.S.-China relations White House

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Haberman shares photos of Trump-era ...
  2. Seven Dems vote for GOP ...
  3. Graham warned to follow decorum rule ...
  4. McConnell gets win on Trump in NATO ...
  5. DeSantis is ‘scarier’ opponent ...
  6. Pink Floyd’s Waters backs ...
  7. Winners and losers from the ...
  8. Democrats see new signs of hope ahead ...
  9. Milley vowed to fight Trump from the ...
  10. Five takeaways on a super August ...
  11. Trump asked Kelly why he couldn’t ...
  12. These seven GOP senators voted to ...
  13. The Memo: Biden’s hot streak fails ...
  14. ‘Come on, Bernie’: Democrats ...
  15. BA.5 becomes most prominent COVID ...
  16. Trump v. Nixon: When prosecution is ...
  17. Looming change in worker ...
  18. Read full text: Senate climate, tax ...
Load more

Video

See all Video