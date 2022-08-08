Biden to tout bill’s prescription drug prices, energy provisions in pitch to Americans, aide says

President Biden plans to use upcoming travel to tout the $740 billion climate, health and tax reconciliation bill passed by Senate Democrats on Sunday, a top White House official said.

“The president will — our entire team will be out making the case,” National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said on CNN’s “New Day” on Monday.

Deese said in upcoming trips Biden will work to sell the bill to the American people “to explain in very practical terms why this matters for people’s lives” and how the provisions will apply to everyday Americans.

Senate Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act on Sunday, with Vice President Harris casting a tie-breaking vote. All Republicans voted against the measure.

The House is expected to take up the bill later this week before sending it to Biden’s desk for his signature.

The bill will, among other provisions, allow Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs and set aside billions for investments aimed at combating climate change.

Deese said the climate provisions will allow families to access “lower energy costs, lower utility bills, making it easier to access things like energy-efficient upgrades for their homes, energy-efficient appliances and the like.”

While some lawmakers have questioned the bill’s impact on battling inflation, Deese said the administration will make the case that the legislation will help lower prices for many Americans.

Biden has praised passage of the bill in the Senate — where his push for major spending on climate and other priorities stalled for months — and urged the House to quickly approve the bill.