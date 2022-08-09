Secret Service says uniformed officer assaulted outside White House

The Secret Service said it arrested a man on Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly assaulted an officer outside the White House.

A Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement that the man “physically assaulted” a uniformed officer shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Pennsylvania Avenue, which is located on the north side of the White House.

The spokesperson said the incident occurred “without provocation” and the officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The agency did not include the name or further details about the suspect in its statement.

The man had no known motive and the Secret Service is investigating, according to a person familiar with the matter.

President Biden was at the White House at the time of the incident, but it did not impact his public events.



He delivered remarks on the South Lawn minutes before the alleged assault as he signed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, and he spoke later in the afternoon in the East Room to sign accession protocols for Finland and Sweden to join NATO.