Administration

Obama: Climate, health care bill ‘a BFD’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 08/16/22 9:06 PM ET
UPI Photo
Former President Barack Obama hugs President Biden during a ceremony on the Affordable Care Act and lowering health care costs for families, at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI Photo

Former President Obama tweeted that the Democrats’ newly signed climate and health care bill “is a BFD,” making a reference to a hot mic moment President Biden had years ago.

“This is a BFD,” Obama wrote in a tweet on Tuesday, quoting his former vice president’s tweet on the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act. 

Obama made the reference to a moment in 2010 when Biden was caught on a hot mic telling Obama that signing the Affordable Care Act, often referred to as ObamaCare, was a ”big f—— deal.”

At an event focused on the Affordable Care Act earlier this year, Biden jokingly referenced his hot mic moment to Obama as he left the podium to sign an executive order. 

“Now, I’m gonna sign an executive order, and, Barack, let me remind you: It’s a hot mic,” Biden told Obama. 

In response to Obama’s tweet, Biden simply replied, “Thanks, Obama.”

Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. The sweeping $740 billion package will lower health care costs, address climate change, reform the tax code, and provide funding to the IRS to expand enforcement.

Biden added that the newly signed legislation will help people’s lives improve.

“With unwavering conviction, commitment, and patience, progress does come,” Biden said at the signing of the bill. “And when it does, like today, people’s lives are made better and the future becomes brighter and a nation can be transformed.”

