Bolton on FBI search: ‘There is no evidence there is a partisan motive here’

Ex-Trump White House national security adviser John Bolton argued in an interview on Wednesday that “there is no evidence there is a partisan motive” following the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

“There is no evidence there is a partisan motive here,” Bolton told Reuters in an interview. “I think everybody just ought to calm down, whether you’re pro-Trump or anti-Trump, and let the process work its way through.”

Trump announced last week that the FBI had executed a search warrant at his Florida residence, and court documents unsealed Friday showed that officials had seized a slew of items, including “various classified/TS/SCI documents,” otherwise referred to as top secret/sensitive compartmentalized information.

Officials believed that Trump may have violated several laws, including the Espionage Act.

However, the Justice Department is resisting efforts to have the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant — which would establish probable cause needed for officials to execute their search — from being unsealed.

Prosecutors argued in a court filing earlier this week it would create “significant and irreparable damage to this ongoing criminal investigation” if the affidavit was unsealed.

In his interview with Reuters, Bolton acknowledged that while the Justice Department had good reason to not want it to be available to the public, he also asserted that “I think they have got to be more creative here given the fire storm politically that they face.”