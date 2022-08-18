trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

US, Taiwan agree to start trade talks amid China tensions

by Morgan Chalfant - 08/18/22 8:48 AM ET
Two soldiers lower the national flag during the daily flag ceremony on the Liberty Square of Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan.
Chiang Ying-yin/Associated Press
File – Two soldiers lower the national flag during the daily flag ceremony on the Liberty Square of Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan.

The United States and Taiwan have agreed to start formal talks on a trade pact, the governments of both countries said, a decision that comes amid rising tensions with China.  

The negotiations on a new economic pact will begin early this fall, according to a statement from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, and will cover 11 different subject areas, including trade facilitation, regulatory practices, anticorruption, agriculture, digital trade, labor environment and state-owned enterprises.  

Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi said in the statement the negotiations between Washington and Taipei would “deepen our trade and investment relationship, advance mutual trade priorities based on shared values, and promote innovation and inclusive economic growth for our workers and businesses.”  

A statement from Taiwan’s Office of Trade Negotiations said that the talks would aim not only to strengthen investment and trade between the U.S. and Taiwan but also to bolster the island’s overall economic strength and increase its participation in international pacts.  

Taiwan’s trade minister, John Deng, told reporters during a news conference on Thursday that the two countries would discuss how to address China’s “economic coercion,” according to CNN.  

Developing.

Tags China Taiwan

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Secret Service withheld Pelosi threat ...
  2. James Carville: Trump scandal could ...
  3. Who is Mary Peltola, the Democrat ...
  4. DRIED UP: Texas cattle industry faces ...
  5. Cook Political Report shifts ...
  6. Seattle CEO who cut his pay so ...
  7. FBI search cements Trump’s hold on ...
  8. Oz says he was ‘exhausted’ when ...
  9. Barnes tops Johnson by 7 points in ...
  10. Cardona says student loan borrowers ...
  11. US must arm Ukraine now, before ...
  12. Most people infected with omicron ...
  13. Why I quit the GOP
  14. IRS becomes GOP boogeyman ahead of ...
  15. Here are the most and least healthy ...
  16. Liz Cheney shakes up 2024 forecast
  17. Putin’s on the brink
  18. Georgia governor files motion to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video