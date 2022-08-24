Biden pledges $3B weapons package to Ukraine to mark Kyiv’s independence day

President Biden marked Ukraine’s Independence Day on Wednesday by announcing a nearly $3 billion security assistance package to bolster Kyiv as it battles the Russian invasion.

“Over the past six months, Ukrainians have inspired the world with their extraordinary courage and dedication to freedom,” Biden said in a statement Wednesday morning announcing the $2.98 billion package of weapons and equipment for Ukraine.

“They have stood resolute and strong in the face of Russia’s full scale invasion of Ukraine. And today is not only a celebration of the past, but a resounding affirmation that Ukraine proudly remains – and will remain – a sovereign and independent nation,” Biden continued. “The United States of America is committed to supporting the people of Ukraine as they continue the fight to defend their sovereignty.”

The package represents the single largest tranche of U.S. assistance to Ukraine since the start of the Russian war in February. Biden said it would allow Ukraine to obtain additional air defense systems, artillery systems and munitions, drones, and radars.

The White House announcement came as Ukraine braced for stepped-up attacks from the Russians on Kyiv’s Independence Day, which also coincided with the six-month mark of the start of Moscow’s military campaign.

Ukraine officials and international diplomats were told to telework on Wednesday due to increased threats of Russian attacks. Kyiv also banned public Independence Day celebrations.

The U.S. has sent billions in weapons and military equipment as well as economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine to help Kyiv’s forces battle the Russian invasion and help address the effects of the war.

The latest funding comes from the nearly $40 billion bipartisan Ukraine assistance package that Congress approved earlier this spring.

U.S. weapons have played a critical role in helping Ukrainian forces defend their territory against the Russian invasion.

“Many people are saying we’re brave fighters, and that’s the truth – but we wouldn’t exist already if there was no support from the U.S. Literally, the U.S. saved and is saving Ukraine. It’s not a metaphor, it’s a clear truth,” Oleksii Arestovych Arestovych, an adviser to the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, told The Hill in an interview in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Russia failed early on in its goal of capturing the capital of Kyiv and has since shifted its focus to Ukraine’s east.

The trajectory of the war is unclear, and the White House has warned that it could drag on for months if not longer. Biden said in Wednesday’s statement that the latest assistance package would ensure Ukraine “can continue to defend itself over the long term.”

Laura Kelly contributed reporting.

Updated at 8:11 a.m.