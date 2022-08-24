trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

First lady tests positive in COVID-19 ‘rebound’ case

by Brett Samuels - 08/24/22 1:17 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 08/24/22 1:17 PM ET
First lady Jill Biden
Associated Press/Steve Helber
First lady Jill Biden has again tested positive for the coronavirus in a “rebound” case.

First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 days after receiving a negative test in a “rebound” case of the virus.

The first lady tested negative on Tuesday before receiving the positive test result on an antigen test on Wednesday afternoon, her office said.

“The First Lady has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures,” Kelsey Donohue, the deputy communications director for the first lady, said in a statement.

A White House official said President Biden had tested negative for COVID-19 earlier Wednesday. The president is considered a close contact of the first lady, so he will mask for 10 days when indoors and close to others, the official said.

Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 eight days ago and was given the antiviral drug Paxlovid. She tested positive while on vacation with President Biden and their family in South Carolina. The first lady had mild symptoms and remained there until receiving a negative test, then joined the president in Delaware where he had continued his vacation.

Rebound cases can happen in patients who take Paxlovid when a patient tests negative for the virus, only to test positive again a few days later.

The president had a similar rebound case after taking Paxlovid for his own COVID-19 infection late last month. He remained in isolation for another week because of the rebound case.

Tags Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 First Lady Jill Biden Paxlovid positive covid-19 test rebound cases

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden cancels up to $10K in student ...
  2. White House to announce student loan ...
  3. Here’s what’s inside ...
  4. Trump defiance of DOJ on classified ...
  5. Five takeaways from primary night in ...
  6. Police investigating ...
  7. Watch live: Biden makes statement on ...
  8. Congress implies UFOs have non-human ...
  9. McConnell: Biden student loan ...
  10. Several states see surge in women ...
  11. McConnell asked if he has reaction to ...
  12. Watchdog: Trump Interior head misled ...
  13. Florida postal worker dies after ...
  14. Rep. Perry sues DOJ in effort to ...
  15. More than $10B in student loans for ...
  16. Ukraine puts captured Russian war ...
  17. Democrat Ryan wins bellwether special ...
  18. Six reasons Biden should not cancel ...
Load more

Video

See all Video