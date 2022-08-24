trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden names former member of his detail as next Secret Service director

by Brett Samuels - 08/24/22 5:25 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 08/24/22 5:25 PM ET
Susan Walsh / Associated Press

President Biden on Wednesday tapped a 27-year veteran of the Secret Service to serve as the agency’s next director.

Kimberly Cheatle will take over for retiring Director James Murray, who briefly delayed his exit for the private sector amid questions about the conduct of Secret Service agents related to Jan. 6, 2021.

“Jill and I know firsthand Kim’s commitment to her job and to the Secret Service’s people and mission,” Biden said in a statement. “When Kim served on my security detail when I was Vice President, we came to trust her judgement and counsel. 

“She is a distinguished law enforcement professional with exceptional leadership skills, and was easily the best choice to lead the agency at a critical moment for the Secret Service,” Biden added. “She has my complete trust, and I look forward to working with her.”

Cheatle served for 27 years in the Secret Service, including as part of Biden’s detail while he was vice president. She also served in various other leadership roles, including as assistant to the special agent in charge for the Vice Presidential Protective Division and as resident agent in charge for the Secret Service’s office in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Biden previously awarded her with a Presidential Rank Award in 2021 for her service.

Cheatle will rejoin the Secret Service from her current role as senior director at PepsiCo North America, where she manages facilities, personnel and business continuity.

Murray, who has led the agency since 2019, announced in July he would retire. Multiple reports indicated he was leaving to take a job with Snapchat.

Later that month, however, Murray announced he was delaying his departure as the agency came under scrutiny for its actions as part of the investigation being conducted by a special House committee into the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

One witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, testified that she heard secondhand that then-President Trump physically confronted Secret Service agents when he was told he could not go to the Capitol with supporters that day.

The House committee is also looking into how text messages among agents from that day were deleted.

Tags Biden James Murray James Murray Joe Biden Kimberly Cheatle Secret Service

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Unredacted Barr memo details DOJ ...
  2. Biden cancels up to $10K in student ...
  3. How do I know if I have a Pell Grant?
  4. White House to announce student loan ...
  5. Trump defiance of DOJ on classified ...
  6. The media myth of Democratic momentum
  7. Congress implies UFOs have non-human ...
  8. Here are the states with the largest ...
  9. DHS issues new DACA rule
  10. Five takeaways from primary night in ...
  11. Florida deputy resigns after pointing ...
  12. More than $10B in student loans for ...
  13. McConnell asked if he has reaction to ...
  14. Here’s what’s inside ...
  15. Rep. Perry sues DOJ in effort to ...
  16. Special elections fuel Democratic ...
  17. Five weirdest things exposed by ...
  18. Kim Kardashian beats Hillary Clinton ...
Load more

Video

See all Video