Administration

Student loans received after June 30 not eligible for relief

by Brad Dress - 08/24/22 10:58 PM ET
FILE-In this May 20, 2011, file photo, graduates from various institutions toss their hats in the air in Philadelphia. Many graduatues are burried in student loans, but Joe Mihalic, a business school graduate paid off $90k in student loans in 7 months and blogged about his experience at NoMoreHarvardDebt.com. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Student loans received after June 30 are not eligible for relief under President Biden’s new initiative canceling a certain amount of debt per borrower.

White House Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice confirmed June 30 of this year was the cutoff date during a Wednesday briefing that discussed the new relief initiative.

The Biden administration will cancel $10,000 per borrower for Americans who make less than $125,000 a year, while recipients of the Pell Grant with the same income cap are eligible for $20,000 in relief.

Meanwhile, the student loan payment pause will end December 31, ending a freeze that lasted roughly two years.

The move was long awaited by Democrats and activists who say canceling the debt will help ease the cost of living for the more than 44 million Americans who owe a combined $1.7 trillion in debt.

The Department of Education has information available about the debt relief posted on studentaid.gov.

For now, borrowers are instructed to sign up for email updates on when the applications for the debt relief are officially open.

Tags Biden debt cancellation Department of Education eligibility June 30 student loans Susan Rice Susan Rice White House domestic policy council

