trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Emails show Trump lawyer agreed Archives should get requested records: report

by Olafimihan Oshin - 08/25/22 8:29 AM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 08/25/22 8:29 AM ET

Newly revealed emails show that former White House counsel Pat Cipollone agreed that materials the National Archives requested be returned by former President Trump should be given to the agency.

Cipollone, who also served under the Trump administration as a designated representative to the Archives, reportedly told National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) chief counsel Gary Stern that the documents needed to be returned, The Washington Post reported

“It is also our understanding that roughly two dozen boxes of original presidential records were kept in the Residence of the White House over the course of President Trump’s last year in office and have not been transferred to NARA, despite a determination by Pat Cipollone in the final days of the administration that they need to be,” Stern wrote in an email to Trump’s lawyers in May 2021, according to the Post.

According to the report, NARA officials grew concerned about Trump and his team keeping dozens of boxes of official documents and repeatedly declining requests to return those documents. 

Stern also noted in his emails to Trump’s legal counsel that two classified documents, which were letters from North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and former President Obama, were missing from their archival list. 

“We know things are very chaotic, as they always are in the course of a one-term transition,” Stern wrote in the email. “ … But it is absolutely necessary that we obtain and account for all presidential records.”

Stern wrote in the emails that he consulted with other attorneys in Trump’s legal counsel to return the requested documents. 

The report comes after the FBI executed a warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month in search of classified documents Trump brought to his Florida residence after the end of his term at the White House.

Trump returned up to 15 boxes of classified documents to NARA earlier this year, but NARA officials continued to urge Trump’s team to look for more documents at his Florida residence and referred the matter to the Department of Justice as well, the Post noted.

Tags Department of Justice Gary Stern Mar-a-lago fbi raid National Archives and Records Administration Pat Cipollone Pat Cipollone President Trump Trump Trump Administration

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump calls for McConnell to be ...
  2. Trump loyalists increasing ranks in ...
  3. Emails show Trump lawyer agreed ...
  4. Unredacted Barr memo details DOJ ...
  5. LGBTQ+ candidates win in Florida in ...
  6. Biden cancels up to $10K in student ...
  7. Congress implies UFOs have non-human ...
  8. Judge who denied Florida teen an ...
  9. After the Mar-a-Lago raid, Trump and ...
  10. White House to announce student loan ...
  11. Here’s how much the average ...
  12. Facebook and Twitter remove accounts ...
  13. DHS issues new DACA rule
  14. Former Fox editor Chris ...
  15. How do I know if I have a Pell Grant?
  16. Amazon shutting down its virtual ...
  17. White House announces staffing ...
  18. Kushner on Mar-a-Lago docs: Trump ...
Load more

Video

See all Video