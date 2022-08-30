trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Garland bans political DOJ appointees from participating in campaign events

by Zach Schonfeld - 08/30/22 2:31 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 08/30/22 2:31 PM ET

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday banned political appointees at the Department of Justice (DOJ) from participating in campaign events in any form, changing a longstanding agency policy.

“We must do all we can to maintain public trust and ensure that politics — both in fact and appearance — does not compromise or affect the integrity of our work,” Garland wrote in a memo to DOJ employees.

Previous policy allowed political appointees to sometimes attend partisan events in their personal capacities if they participated passively and obtained approval, but Garland on Tuesday barred those individuals from participating in partisan political events in any capacity, even if the event is private. 

The DOJ has previously limited attendance at partisan events during presidential election years but allowed exceptions for political appointees whose close family members were running for office and those attending events on the evening of Election Day.

Garland wrote in the memo that his new policy eliminates both of those exceptions.

“I know you agree it is critical that we hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards to avoid even the appearance of political influence as we carry out the Department’s mission,” he wrote. “It is in that spirit that I have added these new restrictions on political activities by non-career employees.”

The decision comes as the department faces intense scrutiny from Republicans after Garland signed off on a request to a judge asking for the approval of a search warrant for former President Trump’s Florida home.

FBI agents executed the court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month. Agents seized 11 sets of classified documents in connection with its investigation into whether Trump violated the Espionage Act and two other federal statutes, although the potential violations do not depend on whether the information was classified.

Trump and many Republicans have accused the FBI and DOJ of pursuing the investigation for political reasons. The DOJ is also conducting a criminal probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) introduced articles of impeachment against Garland, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has promised to investigate the DOJ if Republicans take back the House in November, telling the attorney general to “clear your calendar.”

Garland has forcefully pushed back on those criticisms as threats to federal agents increased in the wake of the Mar-a-Lago search.

“I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked,” Garland said in the days following the search, adding that the FBI and DOJ had been subject to “unfounded attacks” on their professionalism.

Tags DOJ Donald Trump mar-a-lago search Merrick Garland Merrick Garland Trump

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House conservatives prep plans to ...
  2. Oz stumbles fuel Democratic hopes in ...
  3. Trump’s possession of intelligence ...
  4. Are China and the US edging toward ...
  5. Republicans scramble to tweak ...
  6. Walker holds razor-thin lead on ...
  7. Federal court cancels upcoming ...
  8. Garland bans political DOJ appointees ...
  9. Here’s how much student loan ...
  10. Five reasons Democrats’ midterm ...
  11. China’s dim prospects turn ...
  12. Unsealed Mar-a-Lago search warrant ...
  13. The rich are using long-term care ...
  14. Yeshiva University in New York ...
  15. Trump’s Truth Social barred from ...
  16. Biden makes plea for assault weapons ...
  17. Virginia AG says state bound by ...
  18. Retired general holds wide lead in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video