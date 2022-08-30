Biden condemns ‘sickening’ attacks on FBI after Mar-a-Lago search

President Biden on Tuesday forcefully condemned attacks on the FBI from some Republicans in the wake of the bureau’s search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

Speaking at an event on public safety in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Biden vowed his own support for law enforcement while casting conservatives as anti-police due to their stances on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol and more recently the events at Mar-a-Lago.

“Let me say this to my MAGA Republican friends in Congress: Don’t tell me you support law enforcement if you won’t condemn what happened on the 6th. Don’t tell me. Can’t do it. For God’s sake, whose side are you on?” Biden said, referring to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. “You’re either on the side on the mob or the side of the police.”

“Now it’s sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI, threatening the life of law enforcement agents and their families for simply carrying out the law and doing their job,” he continued.

“Look, I want to say this as clear as I can: There’s no place in this country, no place for endangering the lives of law enforcement. None, never, period. I’m opposed to defunding the police, I’m also opposed to defunding the FBI,” Biden said.

The rhetoric was an attempt at showcasing strong support for law enforcement to push back on the narrative that Democrats are in favor of scaling back police funding, while using current events to call into question conservatives’ own support for law enforcement.

Republicans have heaped criticism on the FBI over the decision to execute a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month as part of an investigation into classified documents Trump took with him after leaving the White House. The GOP has accused the FBI of having political motivations, and some candidates have even called for cutting funding to the bureau, throwing a wrench into their midterm messaging.

And while Republicans have condemned the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, most have stopped short of rebuking Trump for his actions leading up to the riot.

Biden doesn’t often discuss the events of Jan. 6 and has made a point to keep distance from the revelations of the congressional investigation into the assault on the Capitol.

But he’s been stepping up his criticisms of Republicans and particularly those on the ballot who are aligned with Trump in order to make the case to voters to cast their votes for Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

The president is slated to deliver a prime-time address from Philadelphia on Thursday that will emphasize protecting democracy and defending what he calls the “soul of the nation,” returning to a key theme of his 2020 presidential campaign.