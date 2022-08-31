Biden speaks with Jackson mayor about water crisis

President Biden on Wednesday spoke by phone with Jackson, Miss., Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba (D) about emergency response efforts to the water crisis in the state’s capital.

A White House aide said that Biden phoned Lumumba “to hear firsthand from the mayor about the urgent situation with access to clean and safe water.”

The two discussed emergency response efforts from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), “and the president expressed his determination to provide federal support to address the immediate crisis and the longer term effort to rebuild Jackson’s water infrastructure,” the aide said.

Jackson’s water system has long faced problems, but recent flooding has disrupted service at a major water treatment plant that has led to a cut in access to safe drinking water.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, warning that the city would not have enough running water “to reliably flush toilets, fight fires, and meet other critical needs” until the problem is fixed.

More than 150,000 were said to be without safe drinking water on Tuesday. City officials are working to distribute bottled water to residents who have lost access to water. It’s unclear how long it will take for the issues at the water treatment plant to be resolved.

An estimated quarter of Jackson residents live in poverty, making the situation all the more critical.

Biden late Tuesday signed an emergency declaration that frees up federal resources to supplement the state’s own emergency response, authorizing FEMA to mobilize equipment and resources to the area.

The president has sometimes visited areas stricken by disaster, but it is unclear whether he will make plans to visit Mississippi.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday that White House officials were closely monitoring the flooding.

“FEMA is working closely with the state officials to identify needs, and the EPA is coordinating with industry partners to expedite delivery of critical treatment equipment for emergency repairs at the city of Jackson water treatment facilities,” Jean-Pierre said aboard Air Force One.