trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Majority backs student loan debt relief: poll

by Olafimihan Oshin - 08/31/22 5:37 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 08/31/22 5:37 PM ET
Students
AP/Seth Wenig
In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. A deadline is fast approaching for teachers, librarians, nurses and others who work in public service to apply to have their student loan debt forgiven. New figures from the U.S. Department of Education show 145,000 borrowers have had the remainder of their debt canceled through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The majority of Americans support the Biden administration’s new student debt relief initiative, according to a new The Economist-YouGov poll. 

The new poll, published Wednesday, found that 51 percent of respondents support student loan debt cancellation, while 39 percent oppose the initiative.

Eighty percent of respondents who owe student loans support the administration’s plan, while 50 percent of those polled who paid off their student loans disagree with it.

Forty-three percent of respondents who never had student loan debt also disagree with the loan forgiveness, according to the poll. 

Opinions were sharply divided by party.

Eighty percent of Democratic respondents support student loan debt cancellation, while 71 percent of Republicans opposed it. Independents were split, with 44 percent in favor and 42 percent opposed.

The poll comes a week after President Biden announced an initiative to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers who make less than $125,000 annually and $20,000 for borrowers with Pell Grants, as well as an extension of the payment pause for at least four months. 

The new initiative, which is the largest forgiveness of student loans to date, has sparked criticisms on both sides. Many Republicans argue the initiative is unfair for borrowers who already paid off their loans or individuals who never took out student loans, while some Democrats have said the initiative doesn’t go far enough.

Fifty-six percent of respondents said that the administration’s loan forgiveness program is unfair to those who have paid off their loans, while 50 percent of respondents said the new initiative is unfair to those who never attended college. 

The Economist-YouGov poll was conducted from Aug. 28-30 with a total of 1,500 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 2.9 percentage points.

Tags Biden Department of Education Joe Biden student debt cancellation Student loan debt Student loan forgiveness The Biden Administration The Economist You Gov

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five of the biggest takeaways from ...
  2. No, Trump didn’t declassify ...
  3. Democrats see opening to take down ...
  4. Majority backs student loan debt ...
  5. Some Republicans drift from Trump as ...
  6. DOJ details path of obstruction ...
  7. House conservatives prep plans to ...
  8. Steve Doocy questions why Trump had ...
  9. White House calls out ...
  10. Election forecaster moves two Senate ...
  11. Biden giving political prime-time ...
  12. Garland bans political DOJ appointees ...
  13. Graham argues in new filing that ...
  14. Are China and the US edging toward ...
  15. Here’s how much student loan ...
  16. CIA admits to losing dozens of ...
  17. Trump’s possession of intelligence ...
  18. The IRS will be more like the NSA ...
Load more

Video

See all Video