Biden congratulates Peltola following victory over Palin

President Biden spoke with Democrat Mary Peltola on Wednesday night to congratulate her on her victory in the special election for Alaska’s vacant at-large seat in the House of Representatives, according to the White House.

“The two had a very warm conversation where he told her he looks forward to working with her to lower costs for working families in Alaska when she is sworn into her seat in Congress,” the White House said. “He also wished her a very happy birthday.”

Peltola, a former state lawmaker, defeated former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) by about 3 percentage points in a major upset on Wednesday, becoming the first Alaska Native elected to Congress. The White House statement did not mention Palin explicitly.

Peltola was declared the winner of the special election on Wednesday night in a vote that was the first test of the state’s new ranked-choice voting system. Republican Nick Begich was also on the ballot, but his votes were redistributed to Peltola and Palin after an earlier round was tabulated.

The special election is likely to further fuel Democratic hopes ahead of the November midterm elections, though Palin’s controversial persona was thought to be a significant factor in the race.

Peltola, Palin and Begich will all appear again on the ballot in November for the general election for the next full two-year term. That election will also use ranked-choice voting.

Biden has periodically called Democrats who have emerged victorious in primaries or other elections to congratulate them on their wins.