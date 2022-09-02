trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden to nominate environmental law expert to lead powerful regulations office

by Morgan Chalfant - 09/02/22 4:03 PM ET
by Morgan Chalfant - 09/02/22 4:03 PM ET

President Biden on Friday announced plans to nominate environmental law expert Richard Revesz to lead the small but powerful White House office in charge of overseeing federal regulations.  

The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA), which sits within the White House Office of Management and Budget, has been without a permanent occupant since Biden took office.  

The White House said Friday that Biden intends to nominate Revesz, the dean emeritus of New York University’s law school, to serve as administrator of the OIRA, capping months of speculation about who the president would tap to serve in the role.  

Revesz has extensive experience in environmental law and policy, having written several books on the topic. He served as dean of the NYU School of Law between 2002 and 2013 and also founded the Institute for Policy Integrity at NYU.  

The office, which reviews proposed and final executive branch regulations, is currently being headed by a career OIRA official, Dominic Mancini.  

Revesz must be confirmed by the Senate, where all Democrats will need to vote in favor of his nomination if Republicans are uniformly opposed to him.  

If confirmed, Revesz will be a critical figure in advancing the president’s policies — particularly those in the environmental space.  

The position will take on added importance if Democrats lose control of either the House or Senate in the November midterm elections, because in that case Biden will likely lean more heavily on regulations rather than legislation to accomplish his agenda in the next Congress.

Tags Biden Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs OIRA Richard Revesz

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Country singer Jason Aldean dropped ...
  2. How cable news is reacting to ...
  3. McConnell-Scott feud bursts out into ...
  4. White House defends presence of ...
  5. Unsealed Mar-a-Lago inventory details ...
  6. Study links common asthma medication ...
  7. WAR IN UKRAINE: Three nights with the ...
  8. READ: Full inventory of documents ...
  9. Biden was right: MAGA ideology is ...
  10. DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of ...
  11. Barr defends DOJ in Trump ...
  12. The ‘cheapest time’ to book ...
  13. Biden: ‘I don’t consider any ...
  14. Mastriano sues Jan. 6 committee
  15. Republicans rage against ranked ...
  16. CIA admits to losing dozens of ...
  17. John Harwood leaving CNN
  18. Biden to hecklers at Philadelphia ...
Load more

Video

See all Video