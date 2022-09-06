Biden calls British PM Truss, reaffirms ‘special relationship’

President Biden called new British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday to congratulate her on her win and to reaffirm the strong ties between the U.S. and the U.K.

“The leaders reaffirmed the special relationship between our countries and expressed their readiness to further deepen those ties,” according to the White House.

Truss, the former foreign minister, took office on Tuesday, replacing former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resigned following a series of scandals.

Biden and Truss on the call discussed cooperation on global issues, including the ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as challenges from China and preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Additionally, they discussed securing “sustainable and affordable energy resources.”

Biden and Truss talked about their “shared commitment” to protecting the Good Friday Agreement, which is the agreement between British and Irish governments to restore self-government to Northern Island

“They also discussed … the importance of reaching a negotiated agreement with the European Union on the Northern Ireland Protocol,” according to the White House.

Biden has expressed his commitment to the agreement throughout his administration and spoke in March to Taoiseach Micheal Martin of Ireland about preserving the stability of Northern Ireland.

Truss delivered her first speech as prime minister on Tuesday at Downing Street, outlining priorities such as tax cuts, economic growth, energy security and the national health care system.