Biden to give ‘cancer moonshot’ remarks on 60th anniversary of JFK moonshot speech

President Biden will deliver remarks on his “cancer moonshot” initiative in Boston on Monday, marking the 60th anniversary of former President John F. Kennedy’s famous “moonshot” speech.

Biden’s remarks will be held at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

Biden relaunched his cancer moonshot initiative in February with the goal to cut the cancer death rate in half over the next 25 years, as well as improve the lives of caregivers and cancer survivors.

In his remarks on Monday, the president will provide an update on steps the administration is taking to end cancer as we know it and improve Americans’ health and decrease the burden of disease, according to a White House official.

Kennedy’s speech in 1962, which took place at Rice University in Texas, outlined his plan for the U.S. to become an international leader in space exploration.

“When President Kennedy committed to putting a man on the moon and bringing him back, the United States had the building blocks to know that was possible,” a White House official said.

“Today, we have many of the building blocks needed to make significant progress treating cancer, but we must come together to deliver on the promise. And because of incredible advances in science, technology, and medicine, we can already begin to see what is possible,” the official added.

Before the speech on Monday, Biden will make remarks on the investments in the bipartisan infrastructure law in Boston.