Ex-president on ‘stunning’ Michelle Obama portrait: Artist captured ‘fact that she is fine’

by Morgan Chalfant - 09/07/22 2:51 PM ET
Barack Obama
Former President Obama quipped that former first lady Michelle Obama’s official portrait captured her looking “fine” during an unveiling at the White House on Wednesday. 

“I want to thank [artist] Sharon Sprung for capturing everything I love about Michelle. Her grace, her intelligence, and the fact that she is fine,” Obama said during the unveiling of the portraits in the East Room, prompting loud applause and claps from the audience.  

“She is. Her portrait is stunning,” Obama said.  

The former first lady thanked Obama for his “spicy remarks” shortly thereafter when she stepped up to the podium to deliver her own comments.  

Michelle Obama’s portrait was painted by Sprung and captures her wearing a blue gown while sitting on a sofa.  

Former President Obama also joked that his portrait by Robert McCurdy took on a “much more difficult subject.” He complimented McCurdy for his precision and attention to detail and joked that the painter “talked me out of wearing a tan suit.”  

Obama’s portrait shows the former president wearing a black suit against a white backdrop. 

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended the ceremony to unveil the portraits of the Obamas that will hang in the White House. It marked the Obamas first return to the White House together since they left in early 2017.  

Former President Obama also visited the White House solo back in April to mark the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act signing.

