Michelle Obama digs at Trump: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama on Wednesday took an apparent dig at former President Trump, highlighting the significance of a peaceful transition of power once a presidency comes to an end.

“You see, the people that make their voices heard with their vote. We hold an inauguration to ensure a peaceful transition of power,” she said at the official portrait unveiling ceremony at the White House for her and former President Obama.

“Those of us lucky enough to serve work, as Barack said, as hard as we can for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here. And, once our time is up, we move on. And all that remains in this hallowed place are our good efforts and these portraits,” the former first lady said.

President Biden hosted the ceremony on Wednesday. Trump had declined to host the Obamas for the unveiling, which is traditionally hosted by first-term presidents for their immediate predecessors. The ceremony, which was then expected last fall, was further pushed back due to COVID-19.

The first lady spoke about her humble background and growing up in Chicago, telling the audience that “a girl like me, she was never supposed to be up there next to Jacqueline Kennedy and Dolly Madison.”

“Even if it’s all still a bit awkward for me, I do recognize why moments like these are important. Why all of this is absolutely necessary. Traditions like this matter. Not just for those of us who hold these positions but for everyone participating in and watching our democracy,” Obama said.

She also said that the portraits symbolize telling a “fuller story” that includes “every single American.”

And, she stressed the significance of democracy amid a time of divisiveness in the U.S.

“As much as some folks might want us to believe that that story has lost some of its shine, that division and discrimination and everything else might have dimmed its light, I still know deep in my heart that what we share, as my husband continues to say, is so much bigger than what we don’t. Our democracy is so much stronger than our differences,” Obama said.

The former first lady’s name is often floated as a popular potential presidential candidate, especially if Biden chose to not run again in 2024 amid speculation due to his age.

Some Democrats, polls have suggested, want to see her run. A poll from November showed she was the second lead for a 2024 Democratic candidate if Biden decided not to run, ranking just 3 points behind Vice President Harris.