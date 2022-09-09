trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Intel announces $18M distributed to colleges for chips programs as Biden visits Ohio

by Morgan Chalfant - 09/09/22 6:00 AM ET
by Morgan Chalfant - 09/09/22 6:00 AM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden is seen following a Democrat National Committee grassroots event at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Md., on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Intel is expected to announce that it has distributed nearly $18 million to colleges and universities in Ohio to start education and workforce development programs focused on semiconductors as part of President Biden’s visit to the groundbreaking of a new factory on Friday, according to a senior White House official. 

The official said Intel will announce that $17.7 million has gone to colleges and universities as part of a planned $50 million grant program that will invest in education and research programs in Ohio. 

“This includes partnering with community colleges across Ohio, the state’s oldest historically Black university, and other institutions to train thousands of workers to work in Ohio’s growing semiconductor industry,” the senior White House official said.

Biden is traveling to Ohio Friday to deliver remarks at the groundbreaking of a new Intel semiconductor manufacturing plant outside of Columbus and highlight the impact of a bipartisan law passed earlier this year that directs $52 billion to the domestic semiconductor industry. 

The groundbreaking of the factory had initially been planned for July, but Intel delayed it amid uncertainty over whether the chips legislation would pass. The Senate and House finally hammered out an agreement on the legislative text that passed both chambers over the summer and Biden signed it into law in August.

The law, formally known as the CHIPS and Science Act, provides $52 billion in grants and other incentives for the domestic semiconductor industry.

The bill also boosts funding for the National Science Foundation, which is matching a separate $50 million pledge from Intel for a national funding initiative for education and workforce programs. 

The chips law is one of a handful of accomplishments that Biden will promote in the coming weeks as he traverses the country ahead of the November midterm elections. 

In traveling to Ohio, Biden will visit a state that twice voted for former President Trump and looks increasingly red. But Democrats are focused on a number of important races in the state, not least of them is the contest to fill the Senate seat being vacated by outgoing GOP Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio). 

Polls show Democratic nominee Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) with an edge over Republican nominee J.D. Vance, but the race is expected to be tight.

Tags Biden Biden administration CHIPS Act intel Ohio Trump

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DoorDash customer says delivery ...
  2. House Republicans ‘gravely ...
  3. Trump special master ruling ...
  4. Changes spark chatter of CNN shifting ...
  5. Klobuchar pulls vote on bipartisan ...
  6. Ohio shows signs of becoming swing ...
  7. Milley: Russian strategic objectives ...
  8. Schumer in tough spot over Manchin ...
  9. Trump offers statement on Queen ...
  10. Justice should welcome special master ...
  11. Florida judge throws Trump, DOJ ...
  12. DOJ appeals special master ruling in ...
  13. A Russian soldier speaks out: ‘The ...
  14. Here are the 10 best small college ...
  15. Same-sex marriage bill expected to ...
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report ...
  17. Fat Leonard escape another blunder in ...
  18. Liberals push Biden on marijuana ...
Load more

Video

See all Video