trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Harris says she’s concerned about ‘integrity’ of Supreme Court

by Brett Samuels - 09/09/22 4:33 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 09/09/22 4:33 PM ET
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during her meeting with Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Harris’ ceremonial office on the White House complex in Washington, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Vice President Harris on Friday said she is concerned about the integrity of the Supreme Court in the wake of the decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, which had protected the right to receive an abortion for decades.

“I think this is an activist court,” Harris told NBC’s “Meet the Press” when asked about her confidence in the court.

“It means that we had an established right for almost half a century, which is the right of women to make decisions about their own body, as an extension of what we have decided to be, the privacy rights to which all people are entitled,” Harris continued. “And this court took that constitutional right away. And we are suffering as a nation because of it.”

“That causes me great concern about the integrity of the Court overall,” Harris added, calling it a “very different court” from the one served by Justices Earl Warren, Thurgood Marshall and Sandra Day O’Connor.

Harris has taken a leading role in the Biden administration in pushing back on the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. The vice president, who is the first woman to hold the role, has met with health care providers and activists in recent months to voice support for abortion access and reproductive health.

Democrats have ridden the wave of outrage over the court decision to wins at the ballot box, including in Kansas, where voters rejected a referendum that would have stripped abortion protections from the state constitution.

The Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority, even with the confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who joined the court in July upon the retirement of former Justice Stephen Breyer.

An Associated Press poll released in late July found that 43 percent of Americans don’t have any confidence in the Supreme Court, an increase of 16 percentage points since April.

Tags abortion rights Joe Biden Kamala Harris Ketanji Brown Jackson Roe v. Wade Supreme Court

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DoorDash customer says delivery ...
  2. More than 70 House Democrats join ...
  3. Klobuchar pulls vote on bipartisan ...
  4. Changes spark chatter of CNN shifting ...
  5. Charles pays tribute to queen, wishes ...
  6. Harris says she’s concerned about ...
  7. Ohio shows signs of becoming swing ...
  8. Wall Street hits back at GOP in ESG ...
  9. King Charles III gets rave reviews ...
  10. South Carolina Senate rejects ...
  11. Hopes brighten for compromise on ...
  12. The feds are coming for your credit ...
  13. Poll finds Kelly locked in tight race ...
  14. Trump special master ruling ...
  15. The five issues that will decide the ...
  16. Texas parent says school officials ...
  17. Pence rips audacity of Biden’s ...
  18. Fat Leonard escape another blunder in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video