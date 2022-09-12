UK invitation for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral covers only Biden, first lady

President Biden will not travel with a delegation to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, the White House confirmed Monday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One that the United Kingdom’s invitation to the United States government was only for the president and first lady.

Biden will not travel with a larger delegation as a result, though the United Kingdom could have extended separate invitations to other U.S. leaders.

Politico Europe reported, citing documents on the funeral arrangements, that each country was extended an invitation only for its head of state, plus one guest.

The White House typically sends full delegations of leaders to the funerals of foreign leaders. Multiple former presidents attended the funeral for former South African President Nelson Mandela in 2013.

Jean-Pierre said the White House received its invitation to the queen’s funeral on Saturday night, and Biden accepted on Sunday morning. He and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to leave Washington, D.C., on Saturday for London.

The queen’s funeral, which will take place next Monday, is expected to be watched by millions and attended by foreign dignitaries from around the world. The queen died last week at age 96. She’d led the monarchy for 70 years.

The queen’s coffin will lie in state in Edinburgh and London to allow the public to pay their respects. The funeral will take place in Westminster Abbey.