trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden calls King Charles III, offers condolences

by Alex Gangitano - 09/14/22 10:32 AM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 09/14/22 10:32 AM ET
President Joe Biden listens as Ambassador Caroline Kennedy speaks before Biden about the cancer moonshot initiative at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden on Wednesday called King Charles III to offer condolences on the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“The President recalled fondly the Queen’s kindness and hospitality,” according to the White House. 

Biden recalled to the king that he and first lady Jill Biden saw the late queen last June at Windsor Castle while in the United Kingdom. The queen, who led the monarchy for 70 years, died last week at age 96.

“He also conveyed the great admiration of the American people for the Queen, whose dignity and constancy deepened the enduring friendship and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom,” the White House said.

Additionally, Biden conveyed he wants to continue a close relationship with the king.

The president’s call came ahead of the king following the queen’s coffin on foot on Wednesday from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The queen will lie in state there until the funeral on Monday.

The president and first lady are traveling to London on Saturday ahead of the queen’s funeral.

The White House has not given an update on who Biden will be meeting with while abroad, but confirmed on Monday that the president will not be traveling with a larger delegation to the funeral.

Tags British monarchy Elizabeth II Jill Biden Joe Biden Joe Biden King Charles King Charles III Queen Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth II United Kingdom

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump faces new legal problem in DOJ ...
  2. Is our Navy ready for a looming ...
  3. Why Buttigieg is sparking 2024 chatter
  4. DOJ seeks to call Trump bluff on ...
  5. Attorney: Garland lulled Trump allies ...
  6. The Hill’s Morning Report ...
  7. Has Merrick Garland screwed up the ...
  8. Like his soldiers, is Putin doomed?
  9. Congress prepares to act on rail ...
  10. Judge denies Oath Keepers leader’s ...
  11. Another Russian exec’s body found ...
  12. Graham creates unwelcome political ...
  13. Here are the best-ranked colleges in ...
  14. DOJ sought Mar-a-Lago footage from ...
  15. Biden court nominee fails to win ...
  16. Americans now have thousands of ...
  17. IRS is refunding $1.2 billion – who ...
  18. Is the media honeymoon running out ...
Load more

Video

See all Video