Biden calls King Charles III, offers condolences

President Biden on Wednesday called King Charles III to offer condolences on the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“The President recalled fondly the Queen’s kindness and hospitality,” according to the White House.

Biden recalled to the king that he and first lady Jill Biden saw the late queen last June at Windsor Castle while in the United Kingdom. The queen, who led the monarchy for 70 years, died last week at age 96.

“He also conveyed the great admiration of the American people for the Queen, whose dignity and constancy deepened the enduring friendship and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom,” the White House said.

Additionally, Biden conveyed he wants to continue a close relationship with the king.

The president’s call came ahead of the king following the queen’s coffin on foot on Wednesday from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The queen will lie in state there until the funeral on Monday.

The president and first lady are traveling to London on Saturday ahead of the queen’s funeral.

The White House has not given an update on who Biden will be meeting with while abroad, but confirmed on Monday that the president will not be traveling with a larger delegation to the funeral.