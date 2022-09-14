trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Pence says ‘whoever’ is next GOP president will back national abortion ban

by Olafimihan Oshin - 09/14/22 3:56 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 09/14/22 3:56 PM ET
Mike Pence
AP/Chalres Krupa
Former Vice President Mike Pence talks with a guest during the “Politics and Eggs” breakfast gathering, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Former Vice President Mike Pence said in a new interview that the next Republican elected to the Oval Office, “whoever that may be,” will support a national abortion ban.

“I welcome any and all efforts to advance the cause of life in state capitals or in the nation’s capital,” Pence said in an interview with RealClearPolitics published Wednesday. “And I have every confidence that the next Republican president, whoever that may be, will stand for the right to life.”

“It is imperative that Republicans and conservatives resolve, here and now, that we will not shrink from the fight,” added Pence, who is seen as a potential 2024 presidential candidate and has been among the GOP’s most outspoken advocates for anti-abortion policies.

At a South Carolina speech in July, he said that the country has the opportunity to become a “more perfect union” with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 

“Standing here in the first days of post-Roe America, we must resolve that we will not rest, we will not relent, until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the nation,” he added in that speech.

Pence’s latest remarks come after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) introduced legislation on Tuesday proposing a nationwide ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy and a possible prison sentence for medical officials who violate the ban. 

Since the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion earlier this year, multiple GOP-led states have implemented their own abortion bans or restrictions.

In response to Graham’s proposed legislation, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said most senators want to leave the issue at the state level.

Pence dismissed concerns that the abortion debate could fuel Democratic turnout in November and ultimately hurt Republicans.

“I’m convinced,” Pence told RealClearPolitics, “that enthusiasm among pro-life Americans in states across the country is equal to, or greater than, any new motivation by people that support abortion rights.”

Tags Abortion; Roe v. Wade Lindsey Graham Lindsey Graham Mitch McConnell Roe v. Wade Supreme Court of the United States Vice President Pence

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump faces new legal problem in DOJ ...
  2. Newsom signs controversial social ...
  3. Is our Navy ready for a looming ...
  4. GOP expresses hostility to Manchin ...
  5. Amtrak canceling all long-distance ...
  6. Is the media honeymoon running out ...
  7. Paul clashes with Fauci over child ...
  8. Rail union becomes first to authorize ...
  9. Judge denies Oath Keepers leader’s ...
  10. My grandmother was a ‘quiet ...
  11. Huge Social Security COLA spike could ...
  12. Has Merrick Garland screwed up the ...
  13. Quinnipiac Georgia poll finds Warnock ...
  14. Why Buttigieg is sparking 2024 chatter
  15. Congress prepares to act on rail ...
  16. DOJ seeks to call Trump bluff on ...
  17. Like his soldiers, is Putin doomed?
  18. Attorney: Garland lulled Trump allies ...
Load more

Video

See all Video