Administration

Bidens attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

by Alex Gangitano - 09/19/22 8:40 AM ET
AP/Phil Noble
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday attended the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London.

The Bidens arrived just after 10 a.m. British Standard Time on Monday morning, about an hour before the start of the service. Both were dressed in black, entered the abbey holding hands and were greeted by the Very Rev. David Hoyle, dean of Westminster Abbey.

The president joined dozens of other world leaders at the funeral, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and France’s president Emmanuel Macron.

Biden left Westminster Abbey following the service around 1:15 p.m. He headed to London Stansted Airport for the return trip home to Washington. Biden on Tuesday departs for New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, where he will also see many of these world leaders.

On Sunday, the Bidens paid their respects to the late queen as she lay in state at Westminster Hall and Biden signed a condolence book, saying “the world is better for her.”

The queen died Sept. 8 at her Balmoral castle in Scotland, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne. Biden called King Charles III last week to offer condolences and convey that he wants to continue a close relationship with him.

