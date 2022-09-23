Biden declares major disaster in Alaska after severe storm

President Biden declared a major disaster in Alaska on Friday, ordering federal assistance to add to state, local and tribal recovery efforts after a strong storm, flooding and landslides hit the state over the past week.

The severe weather and natural disasters occurred from Sept. 15 to 20, causing damage in much of the western part of the state, the White House said in a statement. The disaster declaration makes available federal funding for individuals in the areas of the Bering Strait, Kashunamiut, Lower Kuskokwim and Lower Yukon, all located in western Alaska.

Individuals will be able to receive grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property loss and programs to help homes and businesses. Federal funding is also being made available to state, tribal and certain eligible local governments and nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for “hazard mitigation” measures throughout the state.

Officials are conducting assessments of the damage in other parts of the state, and additional areas may become eligible for assistance after the assessments are completed.

Biden’s announcement comes days after Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) requested federal assistance to respond to the remnants of a typhoon hitting the state. Dunleavy issued a state disaster declaration on Sept. 17 after the storm was set to “severely impact” the western coast of Alaska.