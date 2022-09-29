Biden, Harris to attend Jackson’s Supreme Court investiture

President Biden and Vice President Harris will attend the investiture ceremony for Associate Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday to celebrate the first Black female justice ahead of the high court’s new term.

First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will also attend the invitation-only ceremony. Jackson was sworn into office in June to replace retired Justice Stephen Breyer.

Nominating the first Black woman for the Supreme Court was a campaign pledge of Biden’s during his 2020 presidential run and the Senate made history in April when it confirmed her. She is also the first former public defender to serve on the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court’s new term begins on Monday.

Jackson’s position on the Supreme Court is expected to be a major legacy item for Biden, who with Harris celebrated her confirmation at the White House in April following the Senate vote.

Senators voted 53-47 on Jackson’s confirmation, with Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Mitt Romney (Utah) the only Republicans voting to confirm her.