Administration

Supreme Court holds formal investiture ceremony for Jackson ahead of new term

by Brett Samuels - 09/30/22 11:09 AM ET
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is escorted by Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is escorted by Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts following her formal investiture ceremony at the Supreme Court in Washington.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson took her seat on the bench ahead of the court’s new term on Monday at a formal investiture ceremony attended by President Biden, Vice President Harris and others.

Biden, who nominated Jackson to serve as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court earlier this year, joined other government officials and Jackson’s family members as she was escorted to the bench and took her oath, as administered by Chief Justice John Roberts.

“It is my pleasure to extend you a very warm welcome,” Roberts said. Jackson and Roberts then walked together outside the court after the ceremony. No photography or video was allowed inside the court during the ceremony.

Other attendees included White House chief of staff Ron Klain, Jackson’s family, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) and Attorney General Merrick Garland. 

Jackson was confirmed in April and officially took her seat on the Supreme Court in June upon the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer. But Friday’s ceremony comes just before the court’s new term, and it underscores the importance of her confirmation for Biden and the White House.

Biden pledged on the campaign trail to nominate an African American woman to the Supreme Court, noting that a Black woman has never sat on the bench for the highest court in the country.

Senators voted 53-47 on Jackson’s confirmation, with Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Mitt Romney (Utah) the only Republicans voting to confirm her.

