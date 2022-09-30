trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Ex-Trump adviser Stephen Miller: Biden should be in ‘assisted living facility’ after dead congresswoman gaffe

by Julia Shapero - 09/30/22 12:12 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 09/30/22 12:12 PM ET

Former Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller said Thursday that President Biden should be in “assisted living” after he asked if a congresswoman who died earlier this year was in the audience at an administration event.

“It documents … that President Biden is not cognitively present,” Miller said in an interview on Newsmax on Thursday night. “He does not have the mental capacity to serve as the president of the United States of America. If he was in a nursing home, he would be in the assisted living section.”

While delivering a speech on Wednesday, Biden asked if Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), who died in a car crash last month, was in the audience.

“I want to thank all of you here, including bipartisan elected officials like Rep. [Jim] McGovern, Sen. [Mike] Braun, Sen. [Cory] Booker, Rep. … Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie?” Biden said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not clarify whether the president misspoke on Wednesday, noting only that Walorski was “top of mind” during the speech. 

Republicans, who have repeatedly pointed to the president’s gaffes as a sign that he is unfit for office, immediately responded to the 79-year-old’s latest slip with similar accusations. 

Miller reiterated this sentiment on Thursday, saying that the 25th Amendment should be considered. The 25th Amendment deals with the removal of the president from office.

Biden also had his defenders in the media. “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin suggested on Thursday that the negative response to Biden’s gaffe is “ageist,” saying America “has a problem with age.”

Tags Biden Jackie Walorski Jackie Walorski Joe Biden Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-Pierre Stephen Miller Stephen Miller Sunny Hostin

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The Memo: Michigan appears set to ...
  2. Judge denies student debt ...
  3. Trump-McConnell feud takes new turn ...
  4. In scathing statement, Democrat calls ...
  5. Abrams fetal heartbeat comments draw ...
  6. Biden administration unveils Russia ...
  7. CDC no longer recommends universal ...
  8. Ron Johnson comes under heavy fire ...
  9. Trump resists request to declare ...
  10. Pipeline sabotage is mystery, but ...
  11. Judge says Trump can hold off on ...
  12. Fetterman’s lead over Oz shrinks in ...
  13. Here are 10 of the worst hurricanes ...
  14. Second COVID booster effective at ...
  15. House passes bill addressing mental ...
  16. Zelensky says Ukraine filing ...
  17. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband ...
  18. NY public officials criticize ...
Load more

Video

See all Video