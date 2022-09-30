Biden signs bill to honor Jackie Walorski

President Biden on Friday signed a bill to honor the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), days after the president asked if the congresswoman, who died in an August vehicular accident, was in the room during an event this week.

The bill designates the clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Mishawaka, Ind., as the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic. Biden signed it in a private ceremony with members of Walorski’s family and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), according to the White House.

“The president has been looking forward to hosting the late representative’s family and other lawmakers to honor her legacy,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday. “Clearly this is an important moment for her, for her family.”

Walorski’s husband, mother, brother and staff attended, as well as other lawmakers, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Biden made headlines on Wednesday when he was delivering a speech at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, and recognizing the lawmakers who helped make the event a reality.

“Rep. … Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie?” Biden said, referring to Walorski.

When asked about the comment, Jean-Pierre on Wednesday attributed it to the fact that Walorski was “top of mind” for Biden.

Walorski and two staffers were killed in an Aug. 3 car accident. She had served in Congress since 2013.

Jean-Pierre on Friday noted that the issue to combat hunger is bipartisan when asked about McCarthy visiting the White House. During her time in Congress, Walorski made combating hunger and malnutrition a key part of her work.