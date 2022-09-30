trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden admin urges court not to allow guns on DC Metro trains

by Jared Gans - 09/30/22 7:22 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 09/30/22 7:22 PM ET
DC Metro
AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
DC Metro station

The Biden administration on Friday urged a Washington, D.C., court to uphold the District’s ban on carrying handguns on its Metro trains. 

The administration filed a statement of interest, which is meant to declare the country’s interests in a federal court case, to oppose a lawsuit four individuals filed to block D.C.’s law banning handguns on public transit. 

The lawsuit originated after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York law that increased the difficulty for individuals to obtain a permit to carry a handgun outside their home.

Legal experts have said the ruling could have major implications for other gun laws that may have less steady constitutional grounds after the decision. 

The administration said in its statement that the court reiterated in its ruling that “longstanding” laws that prohibit the carrying of firearms in “sensitive” places like schools and government buildings are presumably valid. 

The statement says that the Transportation Department has an interest in ensuring that states, localities and transit systems can impose “reasonable” restrictions on firearms carried in public transportation systems. It also states that the federal government’s workforce relies heavily on the Metro to travel to work. 

The administration argues that D.C.’s limits on carrying handguns on the Metro are comparable to the court allowing weapon restrictions in sensitive places. It argued the federal government’s interest is in the security of the metro system because its employees regularly use it. 

The administration also argued that the crowded nature of the Metro and that “vulnerable” individuals often use the transit system make it a sensitive location. 

D.C. also considers schools, government buildings, medical offices, businesses that serve alcohol and polling places where voting is taking place to be sensitive locations where firearms are forbidden.

Tags Biden D.C. Metro handgun ban Joe Biden New York handgun law sensitive locations statement of interest

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Rep. Ted Deutch submits resignation ...
  2. Trump-McConnell feud takes new turn ...
  3. The Memo: Michigan appears set to ...
  4. In scathing statement, Democrat calls ...
  5. Abrams fetal heartbeat comments draw ...
  6. Most registered voters say Trump ...
  7. Ex-Trump adviser Stephen ...
  8. AAP issues new guidance for head lice ...
  9. Ron Johnson comes under heavy fire ...
  10. CDC no longer recommends universal ...
  11. Here are 10 of the worst hurricanes ...
  12. Lawmakers furious at Democratic ...
  13. Schmitt holds double-digit lead in ...
  14. Second COVID booster effective at ...
  15. Judge denies student debt ...
  16. Putin raises stakes with Ukraine ...
  17. Fetterman’s lead over Oz shrinks in ...
  18. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband ...
Load more

Video

See all Video