Biden declares emergency in North Carolina as Ian moves through state

President Biden declared an emergency in North Carolina on Saturday as post-tropical cyclone Ian, downgraded from a hurricane on Friday, moves through the state.

The White House said in a release that Biden ordered federal assistance to back up state, local and tribal response efforts to the conditions that have resulted from the storm since Wednesday.

The release states that the declaration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the effects on the local population. FEMA will also be able to provide assistance to save lives and protect property, public health and safety and to lower the threat of “catastrophe” in all counties in the state.

FEMA will identify, mobilize and provide equipment and resources necessary to respond to the storm’s impacts, according to the release.

The release states that emergency protective measures will be provided with 75 percent from federal funding.

Hurricane Ian ravaged much of Florida after making landfall as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour. Authorities have confirmed more than 25 deaths resulting from the storm as of Saturday.

The storm has weakened to a post-tropical cyclone but can still bring strong flooding as it moves north.