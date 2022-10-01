trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

National Archives says it is still missing some Trump administration records

by Julia Shapero - 10/01/22 5:54 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 10/01/22 5:54 PM ET
FILE – People walk up the steps even though the National Archives is closed with the partial government shutdown Dec. 22, 2018, in Washington. The nominee to head the National Archives is set to face an abnormally contentious Senate confirmation hearing this week. President Joe Biden nominated Colleen Shogan to take over the nation’s record-keeping agency last month. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

The National Archives and Records Administration said on Friday that it is still missing some records from the Trump administration.

“While there is no easy way to establish absolute accountability, we do know that we do not have custody of everything we should,” Archivist Debra Steidel Wall said in a letter to the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

The National Archives does not have some messages that members of the Trump administration sent and received in unofficial accounts while conducting official business for the president, Wall said.

While the Archives has been able to recover these types of records from some former Trump officials, Wall said they are still missing messages from others who have not yet handed them over.

Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro has refused to turn over the messages from his unofficial account without a grant of immunity. The Justice Department sued Navarro for the documents in August, noting that he does not deny that he had the unofficial account or that the messages are the property of the U.S. government.

Wall did not provide an update in Friday’s letter about the records held by former President Trump himself, instead referring the committee to the Justice Department’s investigation.

The National Archives, with the help of the Justice Department and FBI, has recovered hundreds of presidential records from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence over the last year, including dozens of classified documents. 

Disputes over the status of the Mar-a-Lago documents has resulted in an ongoing legal battle between the DOJ and Trump. Following Judge Aileen Cannon’s recent decision to extend the timeline of the case, it is now expected to drag into 2023. 

Tags Aileen Cannon classified documents Debra Steidel Wall Department of Justice Donald Trump FBI House Oversight Committee Mar-a-Lago National Archives and Records Administration Peter Navarro Peter Navarro presidential records Trump administration

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from the ...
  2. Hurricane Ian leads to political ...
  3. Rep. Ted Deutch submits resignation ...
  4. Trump administration staffer crammed ...
  5. Pressure mounts on Fetterman as ...
  6. Judge rules against Stacey Abrams ...
  7. Trump-McConnell feud takes new turn ...
  8. Abrams fetal heartbeat comments draw ...
  9. Democrats worry polls showing them as ...
  10. Alyssa Farah Griffin denounces Trump ...
  11. In scathing statement, Democrat calls ...
  12. Ranking Trump and the top seven GOP ...
  13. Ukrainian intel shows Russian nuclear ...
  14. CDC no longer recommends universal ...
  15. The Pagan roots of ...
  16. The Memo: Michigan appears set to ...
  17. What happens next after Putin’s ...
  18. Zelensky advisor: Putin’s ...
Load more

Video

See all Video