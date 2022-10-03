Biden to announce $60 million in funding during visit to Puerto Rico

President Biden on Monday will visit Puerto Rico and announce more than $60 million in funding to help the island guard against future storms after it was pummeled last month by Hurricane Fiona.

Biden and the first lady will travel to Ponce, Puerto Rico, to meet with families and community leaders affected by the storm, a White House official said. The Bidens will help pack bags with foods and other essential items while there, the official said.

Biden is scheduled to receive a briefing on recovery efforts on the island and deliver remarks before returning to Washington, D.C.

As part of his remarks, Biden will outline more than $60 million in funding through the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law signed last year that will be used to improve levees on the island, strengthen flood walls and create a new flood warning system, the White House official said.

Hurricane Fiona slammed Puerto Rico in mid-September, hitting the island with flooding and damaging winds almost five years to the day after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island’s power grid and infrastructure.

Biden signed an emergency declaration to help cover the costs of rebuilding, and more than 1,000 federal workers were on the ground in Puerto Rico last week to help with recovery efforts and restoration of power.

The president has sought to emphasize his administration’s commitment to helping Puerto Rico rebuild, even as much of the focus has been on the damage to Florida from Hurricane Ian in recent days.

“In addition to what we’re doing for Florida and South Carolina, we remain focused on recovery efforts in Puerto Rico as well,” Biden said last week. “And… we’re going to stay with and stay at it as long it takes.”