trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden to announce $60 million in funding during visit to Puerto Rico

by Brett Samuels - 10/03/22 5:00 AM ET
by Brett Samuels - 10/03/22 5:00 AM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden speaks at an event in the Rose Garden to discuss healthcare costs and protecting Medicare and Social Security on Wednesday, September 27, 2022.

President Biden on Monday will visit Puerto Rico and announce more than $60 million in funding to help the island guard against future storms after it was pummeled last month by Hurricane Fiona.

Biden and the first lady will travel to Ponce, Puerto Rico, to meet with families and community leaders affected by the storm, a White House official said. The Bidens will help pack bags with foods and other essential items while there, the official said.

Biden is scheduled to receive a briefing on recovery efforts on the island and deliver remarks before returning to Washington, D.C.

As part of his remarks, Biden will outline more than $60 million in funding through the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law signed last year that will be used to improve levees on the island, strengthen flood walls and create a new flood warning system, the White House official said.

Hurricane Fiona slammed Puerto Rico in mid-September, hitting the island with flooding and damaging winds almost five years to the day after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island’s power grid and infrastructure.

Biden signed an emergency declaration to help cover the costs of rebuilding, and more than 1,000 federal workers were on the ground in Puerto Rico last week to help with recovery efforts and restoration of power.

The president has sought to emphasize his administration’s commitment to helping Puerto Rico rebuild, even as much of the focus has been on the damage to Florida from Hurricane Ian in recent days.

“In addition to what we’re doing for Florida and South Carolina, we remain focused on recovery efforts in Puerto Rico as well,” Biden said last week. “And… we’re going to stay with and stay at it as long it takes.”

Tags Biden

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Putin puts US officials on edge with ...
  2. Petraeus predicts US would lead NATO ...
  3. When will the Social Security ...
  4. Five takeaways from the ...
  5. McMaster on Putin threat: ‘If you ...
  6. DeSantis’s migrant flights could ...
  7. FEMA administrator says agency will ...
  8. Hurricane Ian leads to political ...
  9. Pressure mounts on Fetterman as ...
  10. CDC no longer recommends universal ...
  11. Supreme Court’s approval sinks to ...
  12. NATO leader on Ukraine’s fast-track ...
  13. Trump administration staffer crammed ...
  14. Rick Scott refuses to rebuke ...
  15. Juan Williams: Kevin McCarthy would ...
  16. Alyssa Farah Griffin denounces Trump ...
  17. US promises ‘severe costs’ for ...
  18. Senate battle may come down to final ...
Load more

Video

See all Video