trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

CIA director says it’s ‘hard to say’ if Putin ‘bluffing’ on nuclear weapons

by Olafimihan Oshin - 10/03/22 9:28 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 10/03/22 9:28 PM ET
CIA Director William Burns is seen during a House Intelligence Committee hearing to discuss worldwide threats on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Greg Nash

CIA Director William Burns said on Monday that it’s “hard to say” if Russian President Vladimir Putin is “bluffing” when it comes to threatening the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

During an interview on “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell,” the host asked Burns if there are any signs that Russia will deploy nuclear weapons. 

“Well, we have to take very seriously [any] kind of threats given everything that’s at stake. And, you know, the rhetoric that he and other senior Russian leaders have used is reckless and deeply irresponsible,” Burns said. “We don’t see any practical evidence today in the U.S. intelligence community that he’s moving closer to actual use, that there’s an imminent threat of using tactical nuclear weapons.”

When O’Donnell asked if Putin is “bluffing” with his threats, Burns replied that U.S. officials have to take his actions seriously either way.

“It’s very hard to say at this point. And, as I said, what we have to do is take it very seriously, watch for signs of actual preparations, and also — and this is the role of policymakers,” Burns said. “And I’m no longer a policymaker. But to communicate very directly the severe consequences that would flow from any use of nuclear weapons.” 

Putin on Friday signed treaties of annexation for four regions of eastern and southern Ukraine, escalating a conflict with Kyiv and its Western allies, which called the move illegal. The move came after Putin warned that Moscow would deploy its massive nuclear arsenal to protect Russia’s territory or its people.

Tags Central Intelligence Agency Nuclear threats nuclear weapons Russia Russia-Ukraine conflict Russian annexation Ukraine Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky William Burns William Burns

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five cases to watch as a conservative ...
  2. Cheney rips Trump ‘death ...
  3. Trump sues CNN for defamation
  4. Supreme Court declines to hear case ...
  5. When will the Social Security ...
  6. Five takeaways from the ...
  7. Ukrainian diplomat responds to ...
  8. ‘Candidate quality issues’ aside, ...
  9. Zelensky responds to Musk poll with ...
  10. Petraeus predicts US would lead NATO ...
  11. Putin puts US officials on edge with ...
  12. Trump objects to DOJ’s request to ...
  13. Trump threatens further legal action ...
  14. Trump administration staffer crammed ...
  15. Ye, Candace Owens wear ‘White Lives ...
  16. Supreme Court to hear challenge to ...
  17. Biden draws contrast with Trump ...
  18. Supreme Court declines to hear ...
Load more

Video

See all Video