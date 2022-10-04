trending:

Administration

White House says Biden ‘intends’ to run in 2024 after report he said ‘I’m going to do it again’

by Alex Gangitano - 10/04/22 3:00 PM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The White House on Tuesday reiterated that President Biden intends to run again after the Rev. Al Sharpton had said that the president told him he will seek another term.

Sharpton reportedly told his staff at the National Action Network that Biden privately told him in August he will be seeking another term, according to NBC News.

“I’m going to do it again,” Biden told Sharpton, according to an official with National Action Network.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if those reports were true at Tuesday’s briefing.

“The president has said this himself: He intends to run in 2024,” she said.

Jean-Pierre said she can’t speak too much on the 2024 election because of the Hatch Act, which prohibits executive branch employees from engaging in political activity.

“I will just reiterate what the president has said many times … is that the president intends to,” she said.

The White House has insisted that Biden plans to run for reelection amid skepticism fueled by his relatively low approval ratings and questions about his age.

Last month, former White House official Cedric Richmond said definitively that Biden will run again in 2024.

“He’s running and we’re building an infrastructure for him to run and win,” Richmond, who is now a senior adviser for the Democratic National Committee, told NBC. 

Tags 2024 presidential election Al Sharpton Biden Cedric Richmond Joe Biden Karine Jean-Pierre

