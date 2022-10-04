trending:

Administration

Biden heads to New York, New Jersey to visit IBM, fundraise

by Alex Gangitano - 10/04/22 5:05 PM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden speaks at an event in the Rose Garden to discuss healthcare costs and protecting Medicare and Social Security on Wednesday, September 27, 2022.

President Biden on Thursday will travel to New York and New Jersey to promote his economic agenda and make two fundraising stops ahead of the midterm elections.

He will first travel to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., where he will visit tech company IBM’s campus. He will deliver remarks on his economic agenda, which will include creating jobs in the Hudson Valley, lowering costs, and promoting manufacturing in America, according to the White House.

Later on Thursday, he will fundraise for Democrats just weeks ahead of the crucial midterm elections.

The president will travel to Red Bank, N.J., where he will participate in a reception for the Democratic National Committee. And, he will participate in a reception for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in New York City.

The trip will be Biden’s third jaunt out of Washington this week, marking an uptick in travel for the president this fall as the election approaches.

The president on Monday traveled to Puerto Rico to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona, as well as meet with victims and local leaders. The president will visit Florida on Wednesday to survey damage from Hurricane Ian and is set to meet with GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis.

