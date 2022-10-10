Trust in US government’s ability to handle international problems rebounds: Gallup  

Trust in the U.S. government’s ability to handle international problems has bounced back from record lows last year, a new Gallup poll shows.

The poll found that 45 percent of U.S. adults surveyed have a “fair amount” or “great deal” of confidence to handle the matters of international importance, up from a record low of 39 percent last year.

The share of Americans who expressed a “great deal” of confidence climbed from 8 percent last year to 11 percent this year, and share of Americans who said they had no confidence at all fell from 25 percent last year to 20 percent this year.

The confidence rate is a surge from last year, but still hasn’t caught back up to the 48 percent recorded in 2020.

Results have varied with just under or just over half of respondents reporting a fair amount or great deal of confidence in the last several years, but last year’s 39 percent is the lowest logged in similar surveys conducted since 1972.

By contrast, 40 percent of Americans said they had a great deal or fair amount of confidence in the government’s ability to handle domestic problems, a 1-point improvement from last year.

The poll notes that Americans’ confidence coincides with their party affiliation and the party of the people in power.

Democrats were more likely to express trust in the federal government’s issue-handling abilities as their party leader holds the White House, while Republican trust in the government fell off when President Biden was elected.

The Gallup poll was conducted Sept. 1-16 and surveyed 812 U.S. adults with a margin of error of 4 percentage points.