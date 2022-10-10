Biden vows continued aid to Ukraine in call after Russian strikes

President Biden on Monday spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to condemn the Russian military’s missile strikes in Kyiv and nine other Ukrainian cities while pledging continued U.S. support for the country.

Biden “expressed his condemnation of Russia’s missile strikes across Ukraine, including in Kyiv, and conveyed his condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured in these senseless attacks,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

Biden also pledged to continue providing support to Ukraine for the country to defend itself amid Russia’s invasion, including advanced air defense systems.

“He also underscored his ongoing engagement with allies and partners to continue imposing costs on Russia, holding Russia accountable for its war crimes and atrocities, and providing Ukraine with security, economic, and humanitarian assistance,” according to the White House.

Zelensky said that the two leaders had a “productive conversation.”

“Air defense is currently the number 1 priority in our defense cooperation. We also need US leadership with the G7’s tough stance and with support for our UN GA resolution,” Zelensky said in a statement on Twitter.

The Ukrainian president is set to address the Group of Seven (G-7) nations in an emergency meeting following the Russian strikes.

Congress has passed more than $53 billion in security, economic and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine this year. Last month, $12.3 billion in security and financial assistance to the country was included in the continuing resolution to fund the government through Dec. 16.

In a statement earlier on Monday, Biden formally condemned Russia’s latest attacks and rebuked Moscow for its “brutality,” calling on Russia to end the war and remove its troops from Ukraine while offering his condolences to the victims.

Russia launched the missiles in apparent retaliation for an attack on a bridge linking Russia to the occupied Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014. The missile strikes mark a dramatic escalation after Russian troops were recently pushed back thousands of miles amid Ukraine’s successful counteroffensive.

Russian President Vladimir Putin characterized the rocket attacks on Monday as a “harsh” response to the explosion on the bridge. The escalation also comes as the United States has raised alarms about the prospect of nuclear confrontation.