Biden to sit for interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday

President Biden will sit for a prime-time interview on Tuesday with CNN’s Jake Tapper, the network announced.

The interview will air at 9 p.m. in what will be Tapper’s first prime-time show as part of the network’s major programming shake-up through the midterms. Tapper will host that prime-time slot until Nov. 11. He is also the co-anchor of “State of the Union” on Sunday and is being moved from his usual 4 p.m. weekday slot hosting “The Lead.”

This will be Biden’s first one-on-one interview with CNN since he took office.

Biden has infrequently done interviews with major media outlets since January 2021. He sat earlier this year for an interview with NBC ahead of the Super Bowl and appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show. Biden most recently conducted an interview with “60 Minutes” last month.

The president has held three town hall events hosted and broadcast by CNN, with the most recent being in October.

The interview comes as Biden and Democrats are trying to sell voters on their midterm messaging around the economy and abortion rights.