trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden touts planned $4.4B battery plant in Ohio

by Alex Gangitano - 10/11/22 11:20 AM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 10/11/22 11:20 AM ET
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, at the Ronald Reagan Building, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden on Tuesday touted the plans for Honda to build a joint-venture battery factory in Ohio, saying new investments are part of the backbone of his economic agenda.

“Just as my CHIPS and Science Act is spurring record investments in communities across the country, my Inflation Reduction Act is driving a manufacturing boom for electric vehicles. This has been the backbone of my economic plan: America is leading the world again, rebuilding our supply chains, infrastructure, and manufacturing here at home,” Biden said in a statement.

Honda will team up with LG Energy Solution of South Korea to build the $3.5 billion battery factory as a joint-venture southern Ohio. The factory is expected to employ 2,200 people.

Additionally, Honda announced it will invest $700 million and add 300 jobs to three of its Ohio factories so they can start manufacturing electric vehicles.

The president last month visited the groundbreaking of a new Intel factory in Ohio and also tied the investment directly to the CHIPS Act, which he signed into law last month to boost investments in semiconductor chips.

“As I said at the groundbreaking of Intel’s Ohio factory last month: it’s time to bury the label ‘Rust Belt,’ ” he said.

Biden last month suggested the area that includes the new Ohio factory should be called the “Silicon Heartland” instead of the “Rust Belt.”

Tags chips honda Joe Biden Joe Biden Ohio South Korea

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Gabbard says she can’t stay in ...
  2. Democratic optimism grows in battle ...
  3. Trump pushes for Russia-Ukraine ...
  4. Five takeaways from the Ryan-Vance ...
  5. Senate races reach new heights of ...
  6. Nevada shows signs of growing red wave
  7. McCarthy made fellow Republican cry ...
  8. Biden brokers breakthrough maritime ...
  9. Warnock pulls slightly ahead of ...
  10. Belarus’s Lukashenko announces ...
  11. Orbán: Trump offers ‘hope for ...
  12. Jordan signals Judiciary focus on ...
  13. Social Security COLA increase to be ...
  14. Vindman on wave of attacks in ...
  15. Musk denies he talked to Putin ahead ...
  16. Fetterman puts up billboards calling ...
  17. Supreme Court denies appeal by ...
  18. Five reasons why the Crimean bridge ...
Load more

Video

See all Video