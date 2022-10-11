trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden says a ‘slight recession’ is possible but doesn’t anticipate it

by Alex Gangitano - 10/11/22 9:56 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 10/11/22 9:56 PM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden gives remarks virtually to the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

President Biden on Tuesday night said there is a possibility of a “slight recession” while reiterating that he doesn’t think there will be one at all in the U.S.

“No,” Biden said when asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper if Americans should prepare for a recession.

“It hadn’t happened yet,” the president added later. “I don’t think there will be a recession. If it is, it’ll be a very slight recession. That is, we’ll move down slightly.”

Biden argued that the U.S. is in a better position than any other major country economically while acknowledging “we still have real problems.”

He said that the American Rescue Plan, which was the COVID-19 relief package, and the Inflation Reduction Act, which was the Democrats’ sweeping climate and tax bill, have helped position the economy.

“I mean, there’s so much that’s been accomplished,” Biden said. “There’s an automaticity to a recession, and it’s just not, it’s just not there. … They’ve been predicting this off and on.”

Tapper noted, though, that Biden said a slight recession is possible.

“It is possible. Look, it’s possible. I don’t anticipate it,” Biden replied.

The president has said that a recession is not inevitable since June, when the Federal Reserve first raised interest rates. Fed officials have vowed not to let up fighting inflation, even if it means driving the economy toward a recession, and it plans to raise interest rates again before the end of the year.

Biden also argued in his interview with CNN that Democrats have something to run on in the upcoming midterm elections, criticizing Republicans by asking what their platform is.

“The first thing they said they’re going to do is get rid of the Inflation Reduction Act. And so what’s that do? They’re going to raise drug prices, raise medical costs again, be sure that we’re going to no longer be able to have the ability to have tax credits for weatherizing your homes,” Biden said, noting provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Tags Biden Joe Biden Recession

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. In unaired portions of Tucker Carlson ...
  2. Nevada shows signs of growing red wave
  3. Musk denies he talked to Putin ahead ...
  4. Archives pushes back on Trump claims ...
  5. Republicans eye Trump midterm ...
  6. Millions of low-income Americans ...
  7. Why a big Social Security COLA hike ...
  8. DOJ asks SCOTUS to reject Trump plea ...
  9. Graham asks appeals court to reject ...
  10. Democratic optimism grows in battle ...
  11. Fetterman puts up billboards calling ...
  12. Five takeaways from the Ryan-Vance ...
  13. Gabbard says she can’t stay in ...
  14. Nuclear moment of truth for Biden and ...
  15. Warnock pulls slightly ahead of ...
  16. Social Security COLA increase to be ...
  17. Graham on Walker ...
  18. Putin raises ‘concern’ about ...
Load more

Video

See all Video