Administration

Biden approval rebounds slightly amid concerns about economy: poll

by Julia Shapero - 10/12/22 7:53 AM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden gives remarks virtually to the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

President Biden’s approval rating rebounded slightly in a new CNN poll that found lingering concerns among respondents about the state of the economy.

The poll found that 44 percent of respondents approved of Biden’s performance as president in September and October, up from the 38 percent who approved in CNN’s last poll over the summer. 

Americans in the poll released Wednesday continue to rate Biden’s handling of the economy and inflation fairly poorly, however, with 36 percent approving of his performance on the economy and 32 percent approving on inflation. Those results are up 6 to 7 points, respectively, from June and July, CNN noted.

After reaching a record high in June, inflation eased slightly to 8.3 percent in August, assisted by declining gas prices. Biden has also seen a series of successes, with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and the announcement of student loan forgiveness.

The CNN poll was conducted by SSRS from Sept. 3-Oct. 5 with 1,982 respondents and had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

A Politico-Morning Consult poll also released on Wednesday found a slight uptick in support for Biden overall last week, rising from 42 percent to 43 percent. His approval rating among Democrats rose from 79 percent to 83 percent, while his ratings among Republicans held steady at 8 percent, pollsters found. 

However, his approval rating dipped from 33 percent to 29 percent among independents, according to the survey.

That poll was conducted on Oct. 7-9 with 2,006 registered voters and had a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

