trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden calls recent Jan. 6 video and testimonies ‘devastating,’ says he has gone out of his way not to comment

by Julia Shapero - 10/15/22 10:13 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 10/15/22 10:13 PM ET
FILE – A photo of then-President Donald Trump in the Oval Office with his coat still on as he returns from speaking on the Ellipse on Jan. 6, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. In an extraordinary step, the House Jan. 6 committee on Thursday voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

President Biden said on Saturday that he found the Jan. 6 committee’s newly released footage and testimony to be “devastating,” Reuters reported.

“I think the testimony and the video are actually devastating, and I’ve been going out of my way not to comment,” Biden told reporters while in Oregon, according to Reuters.

The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol released never-before-seen footage from the day itself, during what may have been its final public hearing on Thursday.

The footage showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) making urgent calls for assistance as rioters breached the Capitol.

“We have some senators who are still in their hideaways,” Schumer told former Defense Secretary Chris Miller in the footage. “They need massive personnel now.”

In additional footage obtained by CNN, Pelosi spoke with former Vice President Mike Pence amid the riot, telling him “I worry about you being in that Capitol. Don’t let anybody know where you are.”

The committee unanimously voted at the end of its Thursday hearing to subpoena former President Trump in what Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) acknowledged was an “extraordinary” move. However, the subpoena is not expected to yield testimony from the former president, who has frequently dismissed the committee as partisan.

Tags Bennie Thompson Bennie Thompson Biden Chris Miller Chris Miller Chuck Schumer Chuck Schumer CNN Donald Trump House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack Mike Pence Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi Oregon President Biden Reuters Trump Trump subpoena

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from the ...
  2. Here are the states with the best and ...
  3. Trump skirts testimony question in ...
  4. I advocated full legalization; I was ...
  5. Ron Johnson booed after curious ...
  6. Walker scolded for flashing badge in ...
  7. Oz, Pennsylvania become linchpin to ...
  8. Here's why inflation isn't slowing
  9. Daylight saving time: These states ...
  10. Biden calls recent Jan. 6 video and ...
  11. Georgia’s Walker-Warnock ...
  12. Mexico warns Venezuelan migrant ...
  13. Here are 10 critical House races to ...
  14. DOJ asks appeals court to throw out ...
  15. Proposed climate rule is ...
  16. Fox News contributor responds after ...
  17. Americans’ nuclear fears surge to ...
  18. UN official: Russia using rape as war ...
Load more

Video

See all Video