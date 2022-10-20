trending:

Administration

Biden approval rating up 10 points from July: survey

by Olafimihan Oshin - 10/20/22 9:54 AM ET
President Biden has seen a 10-point uptick in his approval rating, according to a new CNBC All-America Economic poll published on Thursday.

Forty-six percent of respondents to the poll said they approved of the job Biden is doing as president, marking an improvement of 10 points from when the same poll was taken in July.

Fifty percent of respondents said they disapproved of Biden’s handling of the position. 

Biden’s approval rating hit a low of 30 percent in the poll over the summer

Biden also saw an uptick in approval of how he has handled the economy.

Forty percent of respondents said they think Biden is doing a good job with the economy, while 56 percent said they disagree. 

That approval rating is a 10-point increase from the July poll, when only 30 percent of respondents said they thought that Biden was handling the economy well. 

Sixteen percent of respondents believed the U.S. economy is in a good or excellent state, while 83 percent of those surveyed thought the current economic situation in the country is fair or poor, according to the poll. 

The latest poll comes weeks before the crucial November midterm elections, as Democrats look to hold on to their slim majorities in both chambers while Republicans seek to capitalize on Biden’s low approval ratings to win seats.

Biden is slated to be interviewed by Washington Post columnist and MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart on Friday, when he will discuss the upcoming midterms and the student debt relief rollout. 

Twenty-seven percent of respondents in the survey said they think the country’s economy will improve next year, while 45 percent of those surveyed believe the economy is on a downward path, the poll said. 

Also, 48 percent of those surveyed said they prefer Republicans to have majority control of Congress, while 46 percent of respondents believe think Democrats should. 

The CNBC All-America Economic Survey was conducted from Oct. 13 to 16 with a total of 800 registered respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

