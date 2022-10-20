trending:

Most in new poll say Biden not paying enough attention to most important issues 

by Julia Mueller - 10/20/22 11:59 AM ET
President Biden
Peter Afriyie
President Biden gives remarks about the Bipartisan Infrastructure law alongside Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 19

Nearly two-thirds of Americans think President Biden isn’t paying enough attention to the issues most important to them, according to a new Monmouth University survey. 

The poll found that 63 percent of Americans wish Biden would give more attention to their top issues, up from 49 percent who reported feeling the same way about the former President Trump in March 2020.  

Just under a third of Americans, or 31 percent, think Biden is giving enough attention to their most important issues, and about 6 percent said they didn’t know.  

Topping that issue list was inflation, with 46 percent of Americans listing it as “extremely important” for the federal government to address.  

A little over a third of Americans also said that immigration (34 percent), crime (37 percent) and elections (38 percent) were extremely important.  

Thirty percent said abortion was extremely important, and about a quarter said the same of racial inequality and gun control.  

President Biden’s approval rating clocked in at 40 percent, up slightly from 38 percent last month and indicative of a slight climb back from low points this summer. However, the figure is still below the ratings from the first six months of his presidency, which hovered around 50 percent.  

Recent polling comes just weeks before Americans cast their ballot in the midterm elections, which will determine whether or not Democrats are able to keep control of Congress. The latest polling shows Republicans with a good chance of flipping the House and potentially the Senate.

The Monmouth University poll was conducted Oct. 13-17 and surveyed 808 U.S. adults, with a margin of error of plus or minus 5.2 percentage points.  

