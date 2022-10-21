Biden roasts Oz: ‘Delaware was smart enough to send him to New Jersey’

President Biden on Thursday roasted Pennsylvania Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz during a fundraiser, saying that Delaware was smart to send the Republican to New Jersey.

“Delaware was smart enough to send him to New Jersey,” the president said, noting that Oz went to high school in Biden’s home state of Delaware.

Oz, who is running in Pennsylvania for an open seat in the Senate against Democratic hopeful John Fetterman, has been targeted by Democrats throughout the midterm cycle for not being from The Keystone State and recently moving there. Oz was born in Cleveland, raised in Wilmington, Del., lived in Cliffside Park, N.J., and moved to Pennsylvania in 2020.

Biden said in his remarks at the fundraiser that Fetterman has “integrity.”

“You never have to wonder that he means what he says,” Biden said, adding that Oz “is for undoing everything we have done.”

Fetterman and Biden spent the day together in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

Earlier that day, the two Democrats were in Pittsburgh, where the president gave remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure law. Biden thanked Fetterman for running for the Senate and said that his wife, Gisele Fetterman, is “going to be a great lady in the Senate.”

New polling this week showed Oz is polling within the margin of error against Fetterman, effectively tying the two candidates. Fetterman received 48 percent support among likely voters and Oz received 46 percent in an AARP Pennsylvania poll released on Tuesday.

Fetterman and Oz are running for the seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey (R), who narrowly won his bid in 2016.

Cook Political Report rates the seat as a toss up.